Apollo Kolkata Achieves Landmark in Cancer Care with CAR-T Cell Therapy

Apollo Multispeciality Hospitals in Kolkata has achieved a milestone by successfully treating a 31-year-old engineer with advanced CAR-T cell therapy for high-risk Pre-B Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia. This marks the first adult leukemia patient treated with this method at the hospital, showcasing promising results and enhancing India's healthcare capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 25-09-2025 11:27 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 11:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a groundbreaking advancement for cancer treatment in Eastern India, Apollo Multispeciality Hospitals, Kolkata, has successfully administered CAR-T cell therapy to a 31-year-old engineer diagnosed with high-risk Pre-B Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL). This marks the hospital's inaugural use of this cutting-edge therapy on an adult leukemia patient, providing hope for a long-term solution after traditional methods like chemotherapy proved insufficient. Under the guidance of senior consultants Dr. Soumya Bhattacharya and Dr. Rajat Bhattacharyya, the patient received the Indian-manufactured NexCAR19, a CAR-T product that underscores India's burgeoning capacity for developing world-class medical treatments.

The patient, who had previously undergone multiple rounds of chemotherapy including the BFM protocol, was administered a pre-treatment with Fludarabine and Cyclophosphamide before receiving his CAR-T infusion on June 18, 2025. The procedure went smoothly, with only minor, manageable side effects. Encouragingly, his recovery has been stable, displaying no signs of neurotoxicity, thereby indicating the therapy's effectiveness.

This case not only marks a milestone for Apollo Kolkata but also for the larger Indian healthcare landscape, illustrating the potential for CAR-T therapy to be safely and effectively deployed in the region. Dr. Soumya Bhattacharya emphasized the importance of this achievement in offering new lifelines to patients whose conditions are resistant to traditional treatments. Meanwhile, Dr. Rajat Bhattacharyya highlighted the significance of utilizing a domestically developed product like NexCAR19, which signals India's growing healthcare capabilities. This successful treatment contributes significantly to the mounting evidence that CAR-T therapy is a viable option in Indian settings, paving the way for wider accessibility to this revolutionary cancer treatment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

