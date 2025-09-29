Tragic End: NEET Aspirant's Struggle with Mental Health
Sanskar Thakur, a 22-year-old NEET aspirant from Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, tragically ended his life due to mental health challenges and academic pressure. His family revealed he had been undergoing treatment for depression and was preparing for a medical entrance exam. Police investigation is ongoing.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bilaspur | Updated: 29-09-2025 21:18 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 21:18 IST
- India
In a heartrending incident, Sanskar Thakur, a 22-year-old NEET aspirant, allegedly took his own life citing mental health struggles and academic stress in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh.
The young man's tragic demise came as he was aiming to pursue a medical career, with his family preparing to move him to Bhopal for college admissions. However, persistent depression overshadowed his ambitions, according to family sources.
The local police, led by SHO Nilesh Pandey, reported that a case of accidental death has been filed, with investigations ongoing to shed light on the circumstances leading to this unfortunate turn of events.
(With inputs from agencies.)
