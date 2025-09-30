Maharashtra Launches Ambitious Cancer Care Initiative

The Maharashtra cabinet greenlit a wide-ranging cancer care policy on Tuesday, designed to enhance cancer treatment at 18 state hospitals under a newly minted foundation.

The Maharashtra Cancer Care, Research and Education (MAHACARE) Foundation is set to coordinate treatment efforts, with hospitals categorized into L1, L2, and L3 centres. The Tata Memorial Hospital will serve as the 'L1 apex centre', supported by eight L2 centres and nine L3 centres across major cities.

MAHACARE will be spearheaded by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and aims to tackle a reported 11% rise in cancer cases since 2020, in line with directives to establish day-care centers in district hospitals.

(With inputs from agencies.)