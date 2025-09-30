Left Menu

Maharashtra Launches Ambitious Cancer Care Initiative

The Maharashtra government has approved a comprehensive cancer care policy, establishing the MAHACARE Foundation to oversee cancer treatment in 18 hospitals across the state. The initiative, headed by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, will involve categorizing hospitals into various levels and providing cancer treatment, research, and awareness programs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 30-09-2025 19:37 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 19:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra cabinet greenlit a wide-ranging cancer care policy on Tuesday, designed to enhance cancer treatment at 18 state hospitals under a newly minted foundation.

The Maharashtra Cancer Care, Research and Education (MAHACARE) Foundation is set to coordinate treatment efforts, with hospitals categorized into L1, L2, and L3 centres. The Tata Memorial Hospital will serve as the 'L1 apex centre', supported by eight L2 centres and nine L3 centres across major cities.

MAHACARE will be spearheaded by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and aims to tackle a reported 11% rise in cancer cases since 2020, in line with directives to establish day-care centers in district hospitals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

