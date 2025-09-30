Maharashtra Boosts Haffkine Institute with Rs 25 Crore for Polio Vaccine Production

The Maharashtra government has sanctioned a fund of Rs 25 crore to the Haffkine Institute to amplify its capacity for producing oral polio vaccines, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar announced on Tuesday.

The Haffkine Institute, instrumental in combating polio nationwide, has been tasked with supplying 268 million doses of the oral polio vaccine. To support this initiative, the government agreed to provide funding sourced through a two percent surcharge from the Haffkine procurement cell, added Pawar, who also holds the finance portfolio.

A meeting led by Pawar focused on various aspects concerning Haffkine Biopharmaceuticals, including staff retirement benefits. The institute, one of the country's oldest biomedical research facilities established in 1899, continues to play a vital role in infectious disease research and training.