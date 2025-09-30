CDSCO Approves Novo Nordisk's Ozempic for Type 2 Diabetes in India
The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) of India has authorized the use of Ozempic, a semaglutide injection by Novo Nordisk, for adults with type-2 diabetes. Available under prescription, Ozempic is noted for its efficacy in diabetes management and additional weight loss benefits.
The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) in India has recently approved the use of Ozempic, an injectable medication manufactured by Novo Nordisk. This decision was made primarily to assist adults suffering from type-2 diabetes in managing their condition more effectively.
According to the organization's guidelines, Ozempic will only be distributed upon a prescription from a doctor. It is intended as a supplementary treatment alongside diet and exercise for those dealing with insufficiently controlled type-2 diabetes mellitus.
Ozempic, which was first approved by the US Food and Drug Administration in 2017, has gained a strong international reputation. Its dual advantages in controlling diabetes and aiding in weight loss have contributed to its widespread acceptance and use.
