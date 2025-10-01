Left Menu

Chile's Strategic Budget Focuses on Health and Safety Amid Fiscal Responsibility

President Gabriel Boric announced a 1.7% annual increase in Chile's 2026 budget, prioritizing health and safety while emphasizing fiscal responsibility. The budget, Boric's last of his term, includes a significant boost in health spending. He criticized proposals for steep budget cuts by presidential hopefuls, advocating sustainable fiscal practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-10-2025 07:19 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 07:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a national televised address, President Gabriel Boric revealed Chile's 2026 budget proposal, highlighting a 1.7% annual increase aimed primarily at the health sector. The government's focus is to boost health spending by 900 billion pesos ($936 million), targeting hospital and primary care improvements.

Boric criticized proposals for a $6 billion budget cut by some candidates, calling it "irresponsible." He emphasized that health spending under his administration has risen by 30%, with mental health funding more than doubling.

The 2026 budget marks Boric's final budget before presidential elections in November. He stressed fiscal responsibility, aiming to eliminate the structural deficit by 2029, while also increasing public safety spending by 16.7% during his term.

(With inputs from agencies.)

