Andhra Pradesh Health Services Remain Uninterrupted Amidst Doctor Protests

The Andhra Pradesh government's proactive measures have ensured that healthcare services at primary health centres remain operational despite a looming boycott by doctors.

The Andhra Pradesh Primary Health Centres Doctors Association had issued a threat to suspend outpatient services from October 3, demanding improved promotions, allowances, and resolutions to pending service-related demands.

To counter potential disruption, Commissioner G. Veerapandian announced the deployment of nearly 1,000 medical postgraduates, senior residents, and tutors to fill in at PHCs, alongside significant numbers of doctors from teaching hospitals. Remarkably, 300 PHC doctors continued their work amid the ongoing strike call.

