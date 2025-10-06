NHRC Cracks Down on Spurious Medicine in India

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has stepped up actions against the governments of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh. The directive follows alarming reports of children's deaths allegedly tied to tainted cough syrup. Authorities are urged to scrutinize these claims to prevent further tragedy.

In addition, the NHRC has pressed the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), and related health bodies to rigorously investigate this issue. They are tasked to track down the sources of spurious drugs, urging lab testing across various states.

To ensure consumer safety, NHRC has also instructed state Chief Drugs Controllers to spearhead an immediate embargo on suspect medications. This move is in response to a complaint regarding 12 child fatalities in Madhya Pradesh and parts of Rajasthan. Health authorities are compelled to submit their findings swiftly.

(With inputs from agencies.)