Unraveling Depression: Genetic Variants Highlighted in Women

A study has identified 6,000 gene variants linked to depression in women, in addition to 7,000 shared with men. The discovery helps explain why women are twice as likely to suffer from depression, emphasizing the importance of sex-specific genetic research in understanding mental health disorders.

A groundbreaking study has revealed specific genetic variants linked to depression in women, contributing to a deeper understanding of why females are twice as likely to experience depression as males. Published in 'Nature Communications,' the research identified 6,000 female-specific gene variants in addition to 7,000 shared with both genders.

The study, led by Brittany Mitchell at Queensland Institute of Medical Research (QIMR) Berghofer Medical Research Institute in Australia, screened genetic data from around 1,30,000 women and 65,000 men with depression. Analysis also included data from nearly 1,60,000 women and over 1,30,000 men without depression, marking it the largest of its kind.

The findings suggest a significant overlap between genetic changes linked to depression and metabolic traits in women, possibly explaining common symptoms like weight changes and energy level alterations. These insights stress the importance of integrating sex-specific genetic factors in depression research, as emphasized by the study authors.

