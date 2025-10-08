Left Menu

Brutal Attack on Government Doctor Sparks Outrage in Kerala

A government doctor was attacked with a machete by a man claiming loss due to poor medical care, highlighting security concerns in Kerala's hospitals. The incident led to demands for improved safety measures by healthcare professionals, emphasizing potential workplace risks in government medical facilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kozhikode | Updated: 08-10-2025 21:03 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 21:03 IST
A government doctor in Kerala was violently attacked with a machete at the taluk hospital in Thamarassery by a man whose daughter recently died of amoebic meningitis, police reported. The doctor, identified as Vipin, suffered head injuries and was admitted to Baby Memorial Hospital, where his condition is now stable.

The assailant, 40-year-old Sunup, was taken into custody following the incident, though his arrest is yet to be formally documented, according to Thamarassery police. Charges under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Kerala Healthcare Service Act have been filed against him.

Health Minister Veena George condemned the attack, calling for decisive legal actions. The Kerala Government Medical Officers Association announced a protest, highlighting concerns over safety in government hospitals and demanding measures such as declaring hospitals as high-security zones and posting armed guards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

