Grave Malnutrition Crisis: Gaza's Hunger Revealed

A United Nations study found that over 54,600 children under 5 in Gaza are acutely malnourished, with 12,800 severely affected. The study documents the dire impacts of food shortages due to ongoing conflict. The crisis is exacerbated by restricted aid, and experts call for immediate humanitarian intervention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | United Nations | Updated: 09-10-2025 04:16 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 04:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A recent United Nations study has revealed a severe malnutrition crisis affecting over 54,600 children under the age of five in Gaza, with 12,800 facing severe malnutrition.

The study, published in The Lancet, highlights the impact of prolonged food shortages worsened by the ongoing war and restricted humanitarian aid.

Experts urge immediate action to address the crisis, as thousands of children require urgent therapeutic care to prevent further mortality.

(With inputs from agencies.)

