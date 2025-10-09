Grave Malnutrition Crisis: Gaza's Hunger Revealed

A recent United Nations study has revealed a severe malnutrition crisis affecting over 54,600 children under the age of five in Gaza, with 12,800 facing severe malnutrition.

The study, published in The Lancet, highlights the impact of prolonged food shortages worsened by the ongoing war and restricted humanitarian aid.

Experts urge immediate action to address the crisis, as thousands of children require urgent therapeutic care to prevent further mortality.

(With inputs from agencies.)