Tragedy in Chhindwara: Cough Syrup Scandal Sparks Action
A tragedy unfolded in Madhya Pradesh as 22 children died after consuming Coldrif cough syrup. The state's Chief Minister, Mohan Yadav, vowed strict action against those responsible. The arrest of the company owner marks the government's swift response to the fatal incident that has left families devastated.
- Country:
- India
A heartbreaking tragedy has struck Madhya Pradesh, where 22 children have lost their lives after consuming Coldrif cough syrup, reportedly due to kidney failure. In response, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has vowed 'strict action' against those responsible, underscoring the state's dedication to the safety of its children.
Ranganathan, the owner of the Tamil Nadu-based pharmaceutical company Sresan Pharma, has been arrested in connection with this devastating incident. The police moved swiftly, seizing crucial documents from the factory and forming a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to ensure those at fault are brought to justice.
Visiting affected families and hospitalized children in Nagpur, Chief Minister Yadav emphasized the government's commitment to leave no stone unturned in addressing this tragedy. He reassured families of the state's support and promised that the responsible parties will face severe consequences.
