Transformative Strides in India's Healthcare: Institutional Deliveries Surge to 89%

Union Health Minister J P Nadda announced a notable increase in institutional deliveries across India, reaching 89% from a previous 79%, attributing the success to the tireless efforts of ASHA workers and frontline health personnel. This achievement was highlighted during his address at the 19th edition of FICCI HEAL 2025.

The conference, hosted by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry in partnership with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and NITI Aayog, focused on pivotal healthcare developments over the last 25 years. Nadda emphasized the government's dedication to making healthcare accessible and affordable, citing the expansion of 1.7 lakh Ayushman Arogya Mandirs as a key initiative.

Nadda underscored several health advancements, including declines in maternal and infant mortality rates and tuberculosis incidence, attributing these gains to improved healthcare systems and early treatment initiation. Public-private partnerships are deemed essential in this ongoing transformation, supported by initiatives like zero GST on health insurance under GST 2.0 to enhance affordability.

