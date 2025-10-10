Left Menu

Outcry Over Jaundice Outbreak at Kurupam Girls Gurukul

YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced a compensation for the families of two students who died in a jaundice outbreak at Kurupam Girls Gurukul. He demanded further compensation from the Andhra Pradesh government and highlighted severe water contamination issues at the school hostel, urging immediate remedy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Visakhapatnam | Updated: 10-10-2025 12:48 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 12:48 IST
YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has criticized the Andhra Pradesh government's response to a jaundice outbreak at Kurupam Girls Gurukul, demanding that it offer Rs 25 lakh in compensation to the families of two students who died.

Reddy, who announced a Rs 5 lakh solatium from the YSR Congress Party, highlighted that 611 girls, predominantly tribal, were forced to share only 35 toilets at their hostel. The gravity of the situation was underscored as 65 affected students traveled over 200 km to King George Hospital for treatment.

Reddy called the situation a 'medico-legal' case deserving of further legal action and pointed out claims of water contamination, a point contested by state Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha. Reddy stressed the need for water purification and proper medical care for the affected students.

(With inputs from agencies.)

