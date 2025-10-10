New Hospital Planned for South Auckland as Land Procurement Begins in Drury

In a major step toward expanding healthcare capacity in New Zealand’s largest city, Health Minister Simeon Brown has announced that Health New Zealand (Te Whatu Ora) has commenced the procurement process to secure land in Drury for the construction of a new state-of-the-art hospital and health precinct in South Auckland.

This marks the first formal milestone in what is expected to be one of the most significant healthcare infrastructure projects in the Auckland region in recent decades — a move aimed at meeting the rising health demands of the region’s fast-growing communities.

A Major Milestone for Auckland’s Health System

Announcing the development, Minister Brown said the new hospital will be a cornerstone of Auckland’s long-term health infrastructure strategy.

“Health New Zealand will today begin the procurement process to secure land in Drury for a new hospital, calling for expressions of interest from landowners for a health precinct. This marks a major milestone in expanding health infrastructure to meet the needs of Auckland’s growing population,” he stated.

The Drury precinct, located in one of the city’s most rapidly developing corridors, will serve as a central hub for health services in South Auckland, offering modern facilities, greater capacity, and improved accessibility for residents across the region.

Meeting the Needs of a Growing Community

Auckland’s population is projected to exceed two million by 2030, with much of that growth concentrated in South Auckland — a region that already faces some of the highest rates of chronic health conditions in the country, including diabetes, cardiovascular disease, respiratory illnesses, and infectious diseases.

Minister Brown acknowledged that Middlemore Hospital and Auckland City Hospital, the two primary tertiary facilities currently serving the region, are under immense strain as they contend with record demand and limited bed availability.

“Both Middlemore and Auckland City hospitals are under significant pressure as they work to meet community needs,” he said. “A new hospital in the south will provide much-needed additional capacity, including more beds, modern operating theatres, and expanded emergency services, easing that burden and improving access to care.”

The new hospital is expected to play a pivotal role in addressing regional inequities in healthcare access, particularly for underserved communities in Counties Manukau, which continues to experience higher hospitalization rates than the national average.

Building a Modern Health Precinct

The planned Drury Health Precinct will not only feature a full-service hospital but also specialist clinics, research and education facilities, and integrated community health services. The vision aligns with the Government’s broader goal of developing world-class, future-ready medical infrastructure that integrates care delivery across multiple levels — from primary to tertiary care.

Minister Brown described the project as an opportunity to reimagine health service delivery for future generations.

“This will create an opportunity to develop a world-class health precinct to serve South Auckland. It’s about building infrastructure that meets not only today’s needs but also tomorrow’s challenges,” he said.

Strategic Location and Accessibility

The selection of Drury as a potential site reflects the Government’s focus on transport connectivity and accessibility. The area is well-positioned near key transport corridors, including State Highway 1 (SH1) and Waihoehoe Road, which are designated as Roads of Regional Significance. Planned upgrades to rail and public transport links will also make the precinct more accessible for patients, healthcare workers, and visitors alike.

“Access to major transport links, including SH1 and public transport routes, will be a key factor in selecting the final site,” Minister Brown explained. “We want to make it easy for patients, staff, and visitors to reach the hospital efficiently.”

Investing in Future-Ready Healthcare

The Drury project is part of the Government’s broader effort to strengthen New Zealand’s health infrastructure, expand hospital capacity, and modernize outdated facilities. Other major health capital projects — including the Whangārei Hospital redevelopment, Dunedin Hospital rebuild, and Nelson Hospital expansion — are already underway.

Minister Brown said that investing in modern hospitals is a central pillar of the Government’s plan to deliver timely, high-quality care to New Zealanders.

“Kiwis deserve timely, quality healthcare. This investment is about putting patients first and ensuring our health system can meet future demand,” he emphasized.

He added that the Government remains committed to addressing regional disparities and ensuring health equity across the country by prioritizing investments where they are most needed.

Next Steps

With the procurement process now open, Health New Zealand will invite expressions of interest (EOIs) from landowners in the Drury area. Following evaluation and selection, the agency will move forward with site acquisition, detailed planning, and design development for the hospital precinct.

Further announcements, including project timelines, budget allocations, and design features, are expected once land procurement and feasibility studies are complete.

The Drury Health Precinct represents not only an investment in infrastructure but also a long-term commitment to health equity, resilience, and innovation — ensuring that the people of South Auckland have access to the healthcare they deserve for generations to come.