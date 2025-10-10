Left Menu

Toxic Alert in Manipur: Banned Cough Syrups Contain Lethal Solvent

Manipur government has banned two cough syrup brands containing diethylene glycol, a toxic chemical. The Drugs Control Department has urged retailers, distributors, and pharmacies to withdraw these products immediately. The syrups, made in Gujarat, pose severe health risks, including kidney failure and death.

The Manipur government has taken decisive action by banning two cough syrup brands following alarming test results. The products, identified as Relife and Resipfresh TR, contain the highly toxic chemical diethylene glycol.

The state's Drugs Control Department has swiftly prohibited their sale and consumption, urging all retailers and pharmacies to remove the products from shelves. The department emphasizes that these syrups, manufactured in Gujarat, pose severe health risks, including acute poisoning, kidney failure, and potential fatalities.

Enhanced surveillance in medical outlets and hospitals is underway to prevent further distribution. Healthcare providers are also advised to be vigilant for symptoms of diethylene glycol poisoning in patients.

