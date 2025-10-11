Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Launches Tobacco-Free Youth Campaign and Expands Ambulance Fleet

Himachal Pradesh's Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu unveiled 26 advanced life support ambulances and initiated a 60-day Tobacco-Free Youth campaign. Aimed at expanding healthcare services and preventing tobacco use among youth, the campaign emphasizes awareness, prevention, and strict adherence to tobacco control laws.

Updated: 11-10-2025 17:44 IST
In a significant move to enhance public health services, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, accompanied by Health Minister Dr (Col) Dhani Ram Shandil, inaugurated 26 advanced life support ambulances on Saturday. The ambulances complement the current fleet of 241 National Ambulance Service-108 vehicles, providing enhanced emergency care with cutting-edge medical equipment.

The Chief Minister also launched a 60-day Tobacco-Free Youth campaign, focusing on awareness and enforcement of tobacco control laws. This initiative aims to safeguard youth from the dangers of tobacco and other psychotropic substances. The government stressed the importance of reducing tobacco-related health issues, which affect millions in India annually.

Additionally, the state government mandated strict compliance with the 'Tobacco-Free Educational Institutions Guidelines.' To ensure widespread impact, Sukhu has mobilized police and community resources to uphold these laws and cultivate a healthier environment across the state.

