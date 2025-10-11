Leveling the Playing Field: Affordable Weight-Loss Drugs for Low-Income Nations

Bill Gates and the Pan American Health Organization are working towards making weight-loss drugs more accessible in lower-income countries. Their efforts focus on addressing the inequality of drug availability and high costs, which impact nations with significant obesity challenges.

The Gates Foundation is considering initiatives to make these medications affordable globally and has a history of reducing drug costs. They collaborate with manufacturers on creating low-cost generics and explore clinical trials to understand drug effects across diverse populations.

As discussions with pharmaceutical companies and drafts by the WHO underscore the urgency of the obesity epidemic, PAHO highlights the potential of bulk purchasing to negotiate better prices for its member states. Both organizations are keen to address the role of obesity in chronic diseases and economic burdens worldwide.