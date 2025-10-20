Public Event Fiasco: Women Fall Ill Amidst Delays and Dehydration

Ten women were hospitalized due to suspected hypoglycaemia and dehydration during a public programme in Dakshina Kannada district on Monday. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was in attendance, according to officials.

The 'Ashoka Jana Mana' event, led by local MLA Ashok Kumar Rai in Puttur city, reportedly faced disruptions due to delayed distribution of food and gifts to the thousands gathered, authorities stated.

Health officials attributed the women's conditions to overcrowding and humid weather, with three receiving IV fluids and seven treated as outpatients. After addressing congestion issues during the event, organisers promised to prevent similar errors in the future.

