Public Event Fiasco: Women Fall Ill Amidst Delays and Dehydration

During a public event in Puttur city, ten women reportedly suffered from hypoglycaemia and dehydration due to heat and delays in food distribution. Organized by MLA Ashok Kumar Rai and attended by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the event saw massive crowds. Health officials have stabilized all affected individuals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaluru | Updated: 20-10-2025 20:01 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 20:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Ten women were hospitalized due to suspected hypoglycaemia and dehydration during a public programme in Dakshina Kannada district on Monday. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was in attendance, according to officials.

The 'Ashoka Jana Mana' event, led by local MLA Ashok Kumar Rai in Puttur city, reportedly faced disruptions due to delayed distribution of food and gifts to the thousands gathered, authorities stated.

Health officials attributed the women's conditions to overcrowding and humid weather, with three receiving IV fluids and seven treated as outpatients. After addressing congestion issues during the event, organisers promised to prevent similar errors in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

