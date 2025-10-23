Health Minister to Launch Near-Live National TB Data Dashboard in South Africa

In a groundbreaking step toward improving disease surveillance and data transparency, Minister of Health Dr Aaron Motsoaledi will officially launch a publicly accessible tuberculosis (TB) dashboard on Friday. The innovative platform will provide near-real-time access to TB testing and case data from across South Africa, marking a major stride in the country’s efforts to reduce TB incidence and mortality by 2035.

Transforming TB Monitoring Through Digital Innovation

Developed collaboratively by the Department of Health, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), and the National Health Laboratory Service (NHLS), the dashboard is designed to give policymakers, researchers, media, and the public unprecedented access to verified national TB data.

According to the Department of Health, the system will serve as a critical tool in monitoring progress toward South Africa’s End TB Strategy, aligning with the World Health Organization’s (WHO) global goals of reducing TB deaths by 95% and incidence by 90% by 2035.

The launch ceremony will take place at the NHLS Head Office in Sandringham, Johannesburg, beginning at 10 a.m. and will include live demonstrations showcasing the dashboard’s advanced functionality and real-time analytical capabilities.

Tracking Progress Toward End TB Targets

South Africa remains one of the countries with a high burden of tuberculosis, yet progress in recent years has placed it on track to meet global End TB targets. The new dashboard will help sustain that progress by providing near-live insights into TB trends, testing volumes, and case detection rates across provinces and districts.

One of the dashboard’s central objectives is to support the national goal of testing five million people for TB during the 2025/26 financial year. By continuously tracking test results and response outcomes, health authorities will be able to identify hotspots, allocate resources more efficiently, and monitor the effectiveness of interventions in real time.

Leveraging Lessons from the COVID-19 Response

The Department of Health noted that the TB dashboard builds upon the success of the Electronic Vaccination Data System (EVDS) — the digital infrastructure developed to manage South Africa’s COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

Using similar technology and data integration models, the new system will link data from multiple laboratories and healthcare facilities nationwide. This approach ensures accurate, consistent, and timely reporting, while promoting transparency and accountability in the public health system.

“Data-driven decision-making has proven invaluable in enabling health leaders to respond faster to emerging threats, allocate resources effectively, and improve patient outcomes,” the department said in a statement. “This dashboard represents a continuation of that success, adapted to the urgent challenge of tuberculosis.”

Empowering Public Access and Accountability

Unlike many health information systems that remain restricted to official use, the TB dashboard will be open to the public, making South Africa one of the few countries globally to share near-live TB surveillance data openly.

The system offers an interactive, user-friendly interface that allows users to filter and visualize TB data by province, district, age, and sex. It will also feature dynamic maps, trend graphs, and downloadable datasets, empowering civil society organizations, journalists, and researchers to engage more effectively with national TB efforts.

Officials emphasized that this initiative reflects the government’s broader commitment to data transparency, evidence-based policymaking, and community participation in the fight against infectious diseases.

Advancing Universal Health Coverage and Global Health Goals

The introduction of the TB dashboard also aligns with South Africa’s Universal Health Coverage (UHC) objectives. By integrating digital health tools into the public health framework, the Department of Health aims to improve disease tracking, streamline case management, and ultimately strengthen the overall resilience of the health system.

Tuberculosis remains one of the leading causes of death in South Africa, particularly among individuals living with HIV. However, improved testing technologies, expanded community screening programmes, and better treatment adherence mechanisms have significantly reduced the national TB burden in recent years.

The dashboard will serve as a key enabler for these ongoing efforts, providing real-time insights to support both local interventions and international reporting under the WHO’s End TB framework.

A Digital Leap Toward Ending TB

The launch of this platform signals a new era in South Africa’s public health data management — one where real-time analytics, transparency, and public engagement converge to accelerate disease elimination efforts.

By integrating laboratory and surveillance data across the health system, the TB dashboard will allow decision-makers to act swiftly and strategically, saving lives and ensuring that South Africa remains at the forefront of innovation in global health response.