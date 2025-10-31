Mission Protein India: HRX and Country Delight Collaborate to Combat Protein Deficiency
HRX collaborates with Country Delight to launch 'Mission Protein,' aimed at addressing India's protein deficiency by offering high-protein dairy products directly to homes. With increasing awareness about protein's importance, the initiative emphasizes clean, high-quality nutrition accessible to the wider public, promoting healthier lifestyles across India.
HRX, India's leading fitness brand co-founded by Hrithik Roshan, has partnered with Country Delight to tackle the country's protein deficiency through an initiative named Mission Protein. This collaboration will offer high-protein dairy products directly to Indian households.
Studies reveal that 75% of Indians do not meet their daily protein intake requirements, leading HRX and Country Delight to address this by providing enriched products while educating the masses about protein's nutritional significance as part of a balanced diet.
The initiative promises clean, high-quality protein without complex additives, ensuring accessibility and affordability. The mission aims to foster healthier lifestyles across India, with the products available exclusively on Country Delight's app.
