Mystery Surrounds Infant's Death Linked to Ayurvedic Medicine

A five-month-old infant's death in Madhya Pradesh has led to an investigation by the Ayush Department into alleged Ayurvedic medicine consumption. Authorities have seized the drugs and are testing samples to ensure safety standards. The Ministry of Ayush emphasizes rigorous quality control and adherence to the Drugs and Cosmetics Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-10-2025 22:32 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 22:32 IST
Mystery Surrounds Infant's Death Linked to Ayurvedic Medicine
An investigation is underway in Madhya Pradesh following the death of a five-month-old infant, which is allegedly linked to the consumption of Ayurvedic medicine. The state's Ayush Department has confiscated the suspected drugs and sent samples for comprehensive testing.

The Ministry of Ayush is actively working with state authorities to maintain stringent safety and quality standards in Ayush medicines, aiming to promote their safe usage for public health.

In compliance with the Drugs and Cosmetics Act 1940 and Drug Rules 1945, the Ministry has issued directives to ensure the effectiveness and safety of Ayush medicines. State Drug Controllers are empowered to take legal actions against any misbranded or spurious products.

(With inputs from agencies.)

