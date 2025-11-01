Left Menu

Hidden Cost of Agriculture: The CKD Crisis in Tamil Nadu

A study highlights that one in 20 agricultural workers in Tamil Nadu may have chronic kidney disease, with many cases untraceable to specific causes. Factors like age, diabetes, heat stress, and chemical exposure exacerbate the issue, affecting kidney function profoundly among agricultural workers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-11-2025 15:00 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 15:00 IST
Hidden Cost of Agriculture: The CKD Crisis in Tamil Nadu
A recent study published in The Lancet Regional Health Southeast Asia has revealed that one in every 20 agricultural workers in Tamil Nadu may suffer from chronic kidney disease (CKD). Alarmingly, many of these cases have unknown causes, known as CKDu, and primarily affect agricultural workers.

According to the research, contributors to CKD include aging, diabetes, hypertension, anemia, prolonged outdoor work hours, and in the case of CKDu, exposure to environmental toxins and agricultural chemicals. CKDu hotspots have been identified globally, with notable prevalence in India, Sri Lanka, and Central America.

Research teams, including members from Madras Medical College, evaluated over 3,300 farm workers. Findings showed that approximately 5.31% of workers suffer from CKD, with half of these cases being CKDu. The study emphasizes the need to explore the role of transient subclinical acute kidney injuries in the progression of CKD.

(With inputs from agencies.)

