Tragic Loss of Life: Avalanche Claims Five Climbers in Italian Alps

Five German climbers perished in an avalanche in the Italian Alps. They were attempting to scale Cima Vertana in the Ortler range. The avalanche swept away two rope teams, resulting in the deaths of two men and a woman, and a father with his daughter. Two climbers survived without injuries.

Updated: 02-11-2025 15:03 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 15:03 IST
A devastating avalanche in the Italian Alps claimed the lives of five German climbers as they pursued the ascent of Cima Vertana in the Ortler mountain range. The incident occurred near the village of Solda, with local authorities confirming the tragedy on Sunday.

The avalanche struck on Saturday, sweeping away members of two rope teams as they made their way toward the summit. Recovery teams found the bodies of two men and a woman on Saturday, while the bodies of a father and his 17-year-old daughter were discovered on Sunday.

Two climbers miraculously escaped the avalanche unscathed. The Ortler massif remains a popular destination for seasoned climbers and hikers, situated near the Swiss border.

