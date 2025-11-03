Left Menu

Dollar Surges Amidst Global Economic Jitters

The dollar strengthened to a near three-month high, while the yen and euro weakened due to interest rate differentials and market anticipation for economic data. The U.S. government shutdown may delay key reports, keeping investors cautious. Central banks' actions will be under scrutiny amid economic uncertainties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2025 07:09 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 07:09 IST
Dollar Surges Amidst Global Economic Jitters
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The dollar reached a near three-month high on Monday, supported by investor anticipation for upcoming U.S. economic data that could potentially shift the Federal Reserve's hawkish policy stance.

Following a holiday-thinned trading session in Asia, currencies stayed mostly rangebound against the robust dollar, with the yen and euro notably declining. The yen languished just above an 8-1/2-month low, pressured by significant interest rate gaps with the U.S., while the euro fell to a three-month trough. The upcoming Bank of England rate decision and the U.S. government shutdown's expected impact on economic reports are central to market sentiments.

While the Federal Reserve recently cut rates by 25 basis points, Chair Jerome Powell hinted it might be the last adjustment this year, citing a vague economic outlook. Traders are now pricing in a 68% likelihood of another cut in December, reflecting the Fed's cautious stance. With the Bank of Japan signaling potential rate hikes, but markets unimpressed, intervention to support the yen is anticipated if pressures increase.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Dynamic Water Systems: The URCA Model’s Blueprint for Resilient Coastal Cities

Balancing Food, Water, and Ecology: Sustainable Farming in China’s Sanjiang Plain

The Great Tobacco Deception: UNDP–WHO Report Exposes Lies Fueling a Global Epidemic

How Smart Fiscal Policies Can Turn Growth into Real Social and Economic Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025