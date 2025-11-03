Dollar Surges Amidst Global Economic Jitters

The dollar reached a near three-month high on Monday, supported by investor anticipation for upcoming U.S. economic data that could potentially shift the Federal Reserve's hawkish policy stance.

Following a holiday-thinned trading session in Asia, currencies stayed mostly rangebound against the robust dollar, with the yen and euro notably declining. The yen languished just above an 8-1/2-month low, pressured by significant interest rate gaps with the U.S., while the euro fell to a three-month trough. The upcoming Bank of England rate decision and the U.S. government shutdown's expected impact on economic reports are central to market sentiments.

While the Federal Reserve recently cut rates by 25 basis points, Chair Jerome Powell hinted it might be the last adjustment this year, citing a vague economic outlook. Traders are now pricing in a 68% likelihood of another cut in December, reflecting the Fed's cautious stance. With the Bank of Japan signaling potential rate hikes, but markets unimpressed, intervention to support the yen is anticipated if pressures increase.

