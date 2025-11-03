Trump Steps In: Dilbert Comic Creator Seeks Urgent Cancer Treatment

In a direct appeal on social media, 'Dilbert' creator Scott Adams reached out to U.S. President Donald Trump for help to expedite his cancer treatment. Facing delays from his healthcare provider, Kaiser Permanente, Adams is seeking urgent access to a targeted radiotherapy drug, Pluvicto, for his metastatic prostate cancer.

President Trump responded swiftly with a brief social media post, indicating his willingness to assist. Despite Kaiser Permanente's assurance that Adams' oncology team is actively working on the next steps, the delay in scheduling his treatment persists, as Adams' condition deteriorates.

Further support came from Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy, as well as Swiss drugmaker Novartis, who confirmed the potential effectiveness of Pluvicto in reducing cancer progression. Meanwhile, Adams' controversial remarks earlier this year led to widespread backlash, impacting the once-popular comic strip's circulation.

(With inputs from agencies.)