Sikkim Pioneers Free Cervical Cancer Vaccinations for Young Girls

In a significant public health initiative, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang declared that the state will commence free cervical cancer vaccinations for girls under the age of 14 starting from April 2026. This announcement was made during the platinum jubilee celebration of Buriakhop School in Soreng district.

The state also plans to provide free cervical cancer test kits for women aged between 30 and 65 from the same month. This effort is aimed at early detection and treatment of the disease, which can be highly beneficial given the availability of preventive measures.

Emphasizing the importance of early vaccination, Tamang remarked that the youth segment selected for this initiative is particularly receptive to the vaccine's effectiveness. By 2026, vaccinations will be available at all state hospitals, marking a pivotal step in Sikkim's commitment to public health.

(With inputs from agencies.)