Left Menu

Sikkim Pioneers Free Cervical Cancer Vaccinations for Young Girls

Sikkim will offer free cervical cancer vaccines to girls under 14 from April 2026, announced Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang. Additionally, women aged 30 to 65 will receive free test kits for early disease detection. The initiative aims to curb cervical cancer through preventive services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 07-11-2025 19:50 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 19:50 IST
Sikkim Pioneers Free Cervical Cancer Vaccinations for Young Girls
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant public health initiative, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang declared that the state will commence free cervical cancer vaccinations for girls under the age of 14 starting from April 2026. This announcement was made during the platinum jubilee celebration of Buriakhop School in Soreng district.

The state also plans to provide free cervical cancer test kits for women aged between 30 and 65 from the same month. This effort is aimed at early detection and treatment of the disease, which can be highly beneficial given the availability of preventive measures.

Emphasizing the importance of early vaccination, Tamang remarked that the youth segment selected for this initiative is particularly receptive to the vaccine's effectiveness. By 2026, vaccinations will be available at all state hospitals, marking a pivotal step in Sikkim's commitment to public health.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Possible Visit to India Amidst U.S.-India Trade and Defense Dynamics

Trump's Possible Visit to India Amidst U.S.-India Trade and Defense Dynamics

 Global
2
India's Tax Reforms: Driving Investor Confidence and Future Multilateral Certainties

India's Tax Reforms: Driving Investor Confidence and Future Multilateral Cer...

 India
3
Assam Leads the Way: Optimal Use of Special Central Fund

Assam Leads the Way: Optimal Use of Special Central Fund

 India
4
Delhi’s Atal Canteens Set to Serve Nutritious Meals for Rs 5

Delhi’s Atal Canteens Set to Serve Nutritious Meals for Rs 5

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025