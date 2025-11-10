Canada Loses Measles-Free Status, Sparking Vaccination Debate
Canada has lost its measles elimination status as a year-long outbreak persisted. The Pan American Health Organization confirmed this, affecting the entire Americas region. Health experts warn that declining vaccination rates could lead to more preventable diseases, urging renewed focus on vaccination coverage.
Canada has officially lost its measles elimination status after struggling to control a prolonged outbreak, marking a significant public health setback, as confirmed by the country's public health agency on Monday.
The Pan American Health Organization's decision affects the entire Americas region, and this loss reflects a troubling trend in declining vaccination rates and rising skepticism about vaccines since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Despite recent slowing of transmission, the outbreak has continued for over a year, particularly among under-vaccinated communities. Canada's Public Health Agency plans to improve vaccination coverage and surveillance efforts, as similar outbreaks have been seen in the United States and Mexico.
