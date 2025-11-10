Canada Loses Measles-Free Status, Sparking Vaccination Debate

Canada has officially lost its measles elimination status after struggling to control a prolonged outbreak, marking a significant public health setback, as confirmed by the country's public health agency on Monday.

The Pan American Health Organization's decision affects the entire Americas region, and this loss reflects a troubling trend in declining vaccination rates and rising skepticism about vaccines since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite recent slowing of transmission, the outbreak has continued for over a year, particularly among under-vaccinated communities. Canada's Public Health Agency plans to improve vaccination coverage and surveillance efforts, as similar outbreaks have been seen in the United States and Mexico.

