Left Menu

Canada Loses Measles-Free Status, Sparking Vaccination Debate

Canada has lost its measles elimination status as a year-long outbreak persisted. The Pan American Health Organization confirmed this, affecting the entire Americas region. Health experts warn that declining vaccination rates could lead to more preventable diseases, urging renewed focus on vaccination coverage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-11-2025 21:47 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 21:47 IST
Canada Loses Measles-Free Status, Sparking Vaccination Debate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Canada has officially lost its measles elimination status after struggling to control a prolonged outbreak, marking a significant public health setback, as confirmed by the country's public health agency on Monday.

The Pan American Health Organization's decision affects the entire Americas region, and this loss reflects a troubling trend in declining vaccination rates and rising skepticism about vaccines since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite recent slowing of transmission, the outbreak has continued for over a year, particularly among under-vaccinated communities. Canada's Public Health Agency plans to improve vaccination coverage and surveillance efforts, as similar outbreaks have been seen in the United States and Mexico.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Red Fort Explosion Triggers Security Alert: The Complex Web of Car Ownership

Red Fort Explosion Triggers Security Alert: The Complex Web of Car Ownership

 India
2
Bus Crash on Winding Mountain Road Sends 20 Teens to Hospital

Bus Crash on Winding Mountain Road Sends 20 Teens to Hospital

 Global
3
Vigilance Urged After Delhi Explosions

Vigilance Urged After Delhi Explosions

 India
4
Heightened Security Measures in Delhi-NCR Railways Post-Red Fort Blast

Heightened Security Measures in Delhi-NCR Railways Post-Red Fort Blast

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025