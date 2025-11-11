Left Menu

Global Markets Jolt: Yen Drops Amid U.S. Shutdown Resolution

The yen hit its lowest since February as riskier currencies stayed firm against the dollar, driven by hopes that the U.S. government shutdown would end soon. The Senate passed a deal to restore federal funding, influencing currency movements with the Australian dollar seeing gains and yen facing pressure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-11-2025 12:14 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 12:14 IST
Global Markets Jolt: Yen Drops Amid U.S. Shutdown Resolution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The yen slid to its weakest position since February as optimism over the resolution of the U.S. government shutdown boosted riskier currencies against the dollar. Lawmakers made headway on a deal to restore federal funding, propelling currency dynamics with the Australian dollar registering notable gains while the yen struggled.

In Washington, the U.S. Senate's agreement to end the prolonged shutdown is poised to move through the House under Speaker Mike Johnson's leadership, with an expedited push towards President Trump's desk. This political breakthrough prompted currency traders to anticipate broader financial implications on global markets.

Stronger sentiment for risk assets saw the Australian dollar appreciate significantly and risk-averse currencies like the yen falter. Experts note the changing interest rate landscape, particularly between the U.S. and Japan, as a pivotal factor affecting the yen's weakness. Market analysts are also keeping a close watch on diverging economic signals from regions like New Zealand and South Korea.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Pursued in Delhi Blast Tragedy

Justice Pursued in Delhi Blast Tragedy

 Bhutan
2
Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Road Accident Sparks Villager Outrage

Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Road Accident Sparks Villager Outrage

 India
3
Nagrota By-Election in Full Swing Amid Strong Voter Turnout

Nagrota By-Election in Full Swing Amid Strong Voter Turnout

 India
4
Andhra Pradesh's Massive Investment Drive: A New Era of Development

Andhra Pradesh's Massive Investment Drive: A New Era of Development

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthy Aging Fuels Growth: How Better Health in Later Life Boosts Work and Prosperity

IMF Study Says South Africa’s 3% Inflation Goal May Bring Big Gains After Small Costs

From Farms to Frontiers: How Market Distortions Fuel Guatemala’s Migration Wave

Transforming Data Systems: How SDMX Drives Modern, Open, and Interoperable Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025