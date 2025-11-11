Global Currency Shifts Amid U.S. Shutdown Uncertainty

The U.S. dollar showed fluctuations against key global currencies on Tuesday, navigating the uncertainties surrounding the American economic landscape amid the ongoing governmental shutdown. Investors are watching closely as the shutdown persists, with hopes for an imminent resolution providing buoyancy to growth-sensitive currencies.

Both the Australian dollar and the British pound have gained traction, contrasting with a decline in traditional safe-haven currencies like the yen. This shift reflects market optimism about the shutdown's end, potentially averting substantial economic repercussions. Notably, the yen reached its weakest point since February during early Asian trading.

Economic forecasts are pivotal, with market analysts anticipating the Senate-approved compromise to prompt the reopening of U.S. federal agencies. Upcoming data releases are expected to offer insights into the economic trajectory and influence Federal Reserve policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)