AYUSH Department Reforms Boost Healthcare in Himachal Pradesh

In a decisive move, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday announced that post-graduate doctors under the AYUSH Department will receive their full salaries. This decision reverses a prior policy of a 60% pay cut, reflecting the government's commitment to the AYUSH department.

The announcement followed a comprehensive review of the department's functioning. The Chief Minister emphasized on enhancing facilities at health institutions with high outpatient department (OPD) attendance to provide better services. Adequate staffing and improved amenities will be prioritized for these centers.

Further directives included the integration of patient data with HIM Parivar numbers for efficient tracking and service delivery. In efforts to boost AYUSH infrastructure, plans for a new AYUSH College in Nahan were discussed, and support for the Ayurvedic College at Paprola was assured. The development of herbal gardens in the Spiti Valley and the introduction of yoga classes in community homes were also proposed.