Vaccine Storage Woes: Congo's Fight Against Mpox
A significant portion of mpox vaccines donated by Japan to Congo are wasted due to storage challenges. Japan donated three million LC16 doses to combat mpox, but leftover doses perish quickly. Despite challenges, vaccination efforts, especially in Kinshasa, show progress in tackling the virus.
Japan's donation aimed to counter a global health emergency sparked by a new mpox form, clade Ib. Congo began using the LC16 vaccine in August and has since vaccinated over half a million individuals in Kinshasa. However, the vaccines' technical storage requirements have resulted in a high loss rate, around 32-35% according to Congo's mpox lead, Cris Kacita.
Despite these difficulties, the vaccination drive continues to make headway in reducing mpox cases within the country, with notable decreases reported compared to last year. Meanwhile, the Japanese government remains optimistic about the proper usage of the doses and is unaware of the wastage issues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
