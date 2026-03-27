Quality Power Secures Rs 152 Crore Battery Energy Storage Order

Quality Power Electrical Equipments announced on Friday that it has secured a significant order valued at Rs 152 crore. This contract involves the supply and integration of a battery energy storage system.

The lucrative deal has been awarded to Quality Power via its subsidiary, ENDOKS. This project underscores the company's commitment to enhancing electrical grid connectivity and facilitating energy transitions.

The comprehensive project is planned for execution and completion by the end of December 2027, reflecting the company's capability in handling large-scale infrastructure developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)