Quality Power Secures Rs 152 Crore Battery Energy Storage Order
Quality Power Electrical Equipments has received a Rs 152 crore order for a battery energy storage system, awarded through its subsidiary ENDOKS. The project, slated for completion by December 2027, focuses on the supply and integration of storage systems to enhance electrical grid connectivity.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2026 18:36 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 18:36 IST
- Country:
- India
Quality Power Electrical Equipments announced on Friday that it has secured a significant order valued at Rs 152 crore. This contract involves the supply and integration of a battery energy storage system.
The lucrative deal has been awarded to Quality Power via its subsidiary, ENDOKS. This project underscores the company's commitment to enhancing electrical grid connectivity and facilitating energy transitions.
The comprehensive project is planned for execution and completion by the end of December 2027, reflecting the company's capability in handling large-scale infrastructure developments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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