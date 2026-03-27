Indian Scientists Develop Polymeric Materials for Energy Storage and Green Hydrogen Production
Such low overpotential values place them among highly competitive catalysts, potentially reducing the cost and energy intensity of hydrogen production.
- Country:
- India
In a major scientific advancement that could accelerate the global transition to clean energy, researchers from the Centre for Nano and Soft Matter Sciences (CeNS), Bengaluru, have developed novel, easy-to-synthesize polymeric materials capable of both high-performance energy storage and efficient hydrogen generation.
The innovation introduces two coordination polymers—Zn(DAB) and Cd(DAB)—that combine scalability, durability, and dual-functionality, positioning them as promising candidates for next-generation clean energy systems.
Simple, Scalable, and Industry-Friendly Materials
Unlike many advanced energy materials that require high temperatures, complex synthesis routes, or expensive infrastructure, Zn(DAB) and Cd(DAB) can be produced:
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At room temperature
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Using simple chemical processes
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In large quantities, making them suitable for industrial-scale deployment
Structurally, these materials consist of zinc (Zn²⁺) or cadmium (Cd²⁺) ions coordinated with 3,3'-diaminobenzidine (DAB) molecules, forming layered, robust frameworks that enhance performance and stability.
Exceptional Energy Storage Performance
The materials demonstrated outstanding performance as supercapacitor electrodes, a critical component for rapid energy storage systems such as electric vehicles and grid storage.
In laboratory testing:
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Zn(DAB) achieved a capacitance of 2091.4 F/g
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Cd(DAB) recorded 1341.6 F/g
Even under more practical, device-like conditions:
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Zn(DAB) delivered 785.3 F/g
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Cd(DAB) achieved 428.5 F/g
Notably, both materials retained significant performance after 5,000 charge-discharge cycles, highlighting their long-term durability and reliability—a key requirement for real-world applications.
Advancing Green Hydrogen Production
Beyond energy storage, the materials also excel in electrocatalytic water splitting, a process used to generate green hydrogen, widely seen as a cornerstone of future clean energy systems.
The polymers required remarkably low energy input:
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Zn(DAB): 263 mV overpotential
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Cd(DAB): 209 mV overpotential
Such low overpotential values place them among highly competitive catalysts, potentially reducing the cost and energy intensity of hydrogen production.
Dual Functionality: A Game-Changer for Clean Energy
What sets these materials apart is their dual capability:
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Efficient energy storage (supercapacitors)
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Cost-effective hydrogen generation (electrocatalysis)
This convergence could help address two major challenges simultaneously:
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Storing intermittent renewable energy (solar/wind)
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Converting surplus energy into clean fuels like hydrogen
Bridging Lab Innovation and Real-World Impact
The ability to synthesize these materials easily and at scale significantly enhances their commercial viability, a critical bottleneck in many clean energy innovations.
As countries, including India, push toward:
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Net-zero emissions targets
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Expansion of green hydrogen missions
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Development of renewable energy infrastructure
such materials could play a vital role in:
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Lowering costs of clean technologies
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Improving energy efficiency
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Enabling decentralized energy solutions
Collaborative Research and Global Recognition
The research was carried out by a team from CeNS (DST) in collaboration with CHRIST (Deemed to be University), Bengaluru, and authored by:
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Samika Anand
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Abhishek Kumar
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Dr. C. V. Yelamaggad
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Dr. Sunaja Devi K. R.
The findings have been published in leading international journals, including ACS Omega and Catalysis Science and Technology, underscoring their global scientific significance.
A Step Toward Sustainable Energy Future
As the world races to transition toward clean, affordable, and sustainable energy systems, innovations like Zn(DAB) and Cd(DAB) highlight how advanced materials science can bridge the gap between research breakthroughs and practical energy solutions.
Their combination of performance, scalability, and versatility could make them key enablers in the next phase of the global energy transition.