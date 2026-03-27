Indian Scientists Develop Polymeric Materials for Energy Storage and Green Hydrogen Production

In a major scientific advancement that could accelerate the global transition to clean energy, researchers from the Centre for Nano and Soft Matter Sciences (CeNS), Bengaluru, have developed novel, easy-to-synthesize polymeric materials capable of both high-performance energy storage and efficient hydrogen generation.

The innovation introduces two coordination polymers—Zn(DAB) and Cd(DAB)—that combine scalability, durability, and dual-functionality, positioning them as promising candidates for next-generation clean energy systems.

Simple, Scalable, and Industry-Friendly Materials

Unlike many advanced energy materials that require high temperatures, complex synthesis routes, or expensive infrastructure, Zn(DAB) and Cd(DAB) can be produced:

At room temperature

Using simple chemical processes

In large quantities, making them suitable for industrial-scale deployment

Structurally, these materials consist of zinc (Zn²⁺) or cadmium (Cd²⁺) ions coordinated with 3,3'-diaminobenzidine (DAB) molecules, forming layered, robust frameworks that enhance performance and stability.

Exceptional Energy Storage Performance

The materials demonstrated outstanding performance as supercapacitor electrodes, a critical component for rapid energy storage systems such as electric vehicles and grid storage.

In laboratory testing:

Zn(DAB) achieved a capacitance of 2091.4 F/g

Cd(DAB) recorded 1341.6 F/g

Even under more practical, device-like conditions:

Zn(DAB) delivered 785.3 F/g

Cd(DAB) achieved 428.5 F/g

Notably, both materials retained significant performance after 5,000 charge-discharge cycles, highlighting their long-term durability and reliability—a key requirement for real-world applications.

Advancing Green Hydrogen Production

Beyond energy storage, the materials also excel in electrocatalytic water splitting, a process used to generate green hydrogen, widely seen as a cornerstone of future clean energy systems.

The polymers required remarkably low energy input:

Zn(DAB): 263 mV overpotential

Cd(DAB): 209 mV overpotential

Such low overpotential values place them among highly competitive catalysts, potentially reducing the cost and energy intensity of hydrogen production.

Dual Functionality: A Game-Changer for Clean Energy

What sets these materials apart is their dual capability:

Efficient energy storage (supercapacitors)

Cost-effective hydrogen generation (electrocatalysis)

This convergence could help address two major challenges simultaneously:

Storing intermittent renewable energy (solar/wind) Converting surplus energy into clean fuels like hydrogen

Bridging Lab Innovation and Real-World Impact

The ability to synthesize these materials easily and at scale significantly enhances their commercial viability, a critical bottleneck in many clean energy innovations.

As countries, including India, push toward:

Net-zero emissions targets

Expansion of green hydrogen missions

Development of renewable energy infrastructure

such materials could play a vital role in:

Lowering costs of clean technologies

Improving energy efficiency

Enabling decentralized energy solutions

Collaborative Research and Global Recognition

The research was carried out by a team from CeNS (DST) in collaboration with CHRIST (Deemed to be University), Bengaluru, and authored by:

Samika Anand

Abhishek Kumar

Dr. C. V. Yelamaggad

Dr. Sunaja Devi K. R.

The findings have been published in leading international journals, including ACS Omega and Catalysis Science and Technology, underscoring their global scientific significance.

A Step Toward Sustainable Energy Future

As the world races to transition toward clean, affordable, and sustainable energy systems, innovations like Zn(DAB) and Cd(DAB) highlight how advanced materials science can bridge the gap between research breakthroughs and practical energy solutions.

Their combination of performance, scalability, and versatility could make them key enablers in the next phase of the global energy transition.