Bombay High Court Condemns Government's Lethargy Over Malnutrition Deaths in Maharashtra

The Bombay High Court rebuked the Maharashtra government for its 'horrific' handling of malnutrition deaths in the Melghat region, where 65 infants have died since June 2025. The court urged the government to take immediate action, emphasizing accountability, and ordered key secretaries to appear in court.

Updated: 12-11-2025 15:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Bombay High Court has strongly criticized the Maharashtra government for its 'extremely casual' approach to the alarming issue of infant deaths due to malnutrition in the state's tribal-dominated Melghat region.

Since June 2025, 65 infants under six months have died, drawing the ire of the bench composed of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Sandesh Patil. The court emphasized the need for urgency and accountability, noting that it has been issuing orders since 2006, yet the state continues to ignore the grim reality.

The court has summoned the principal secretaries of public health, tribal affairs, women and child, and finance departments to provide explanations on their efforts in combating malnutrition. It also proposed financial incentives for doctors working in such challenging areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

