Revolutionizing Senior Care: AI-Enabled Transition Facilities Launched by Antara and Cloudphysician

In a groundbreaking move, Antara Senior Care, in collaboration with AI health-tech leader Cloudphysician, has launched AI-enabled patient management at its Bannerghatta Transition Care facility in Bengaluru. This innovative system offers round-the-clock supervision for seniors undergoing post-hospitalization recovery, reducing health risks and expediting recuperation.

This marks the initial phase of a wider deployment across Antara's Care Homes in Chennai, Gurugram, and Noida, reinforcing the commitment to providing technology-driven transition care services tailored to India's burgeoning elderly demographic. Antara's facility now leverages Cloudphysician's advanced RADAR platform, integrating live data from clinical observations into actionable insights.

The collaboration facilitates seamless communication between in-person care teams and Cloudphysician's virtual specialists, ensuring expert attention at all times. The initiative heralds a change from reactive to proactive senior care, underscoring the importance of AI in enhancing patient safety, lowering costs, and streamlining recovery processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)