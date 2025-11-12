Delhi Government Challenges Indraprastha Apollo Hospital Over Lease Agreement Violations

The Delhi government has accused Indraprastha Apollo Hospital of violating its lease agreement by failing to provide free medical care to the economically weaker sections (EWS) as agreed. The contracts stipulated that the hospital should serve 40% of outpatients and 33% of inpatients from EWS. However, recent findings revealed compliance with only 9-10% and 7-9% respectively, over the past five years.

An affidavit from the Directorate of Health Services was recorded by a Supreme Court bench, which highlights the findings of an expert committee's evaluation. The expert committee, formed by the Delhi government in consultation with the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, sought to thoroughly review the hospital's adherence to contractual obligations and found significant shortfall.

Further hearings are scheduled for December. The court has also taken into consideration Apollo Hospital's plea challenging a previous high court ruling which found them flouting the lease terms with "impunity." The renewal of the hospital's lease, expired on July 31, 2023, will be dependent on evaluations of their fulfillment of obligations, particularly towards EWS patients.