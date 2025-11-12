Left Menu

Hemant Soren Leads Jharkhand’s Mega Blood Donation Drive

Chief Minister Hemant Soren spearheads a mega blood donation campaign leading up to Jharkhand's 25th foundation day on November 15. The campaign, running until November 28, encourages state residents to donate blood. A nine-member committee oversees the initiative to ensure its success across the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 12-11-2025 21:28 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 21:28 IST
Hemant Soren Leads Jharkhand’s Mega Blood Donation Drive
Hemant Soren
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, Chief Minister Hemant Soren set an example by donating blood as Jharkhand initiated an extensive blood donation campaign ahead of its state foundation day on November 15.

Soren urged Jharkhand's citizens to join the 17-day donation drive. 'The Health Department launched a statewide blood donation initiative today, remaining active until November 28. Alongside my colleagues, I contributed at the Project Building blood donation camp. I encourage every resident to support this significant effort,' Soren emphasized.

As Jharkhand nears its 25th foundation day celebration, a nine-member committee has been appointed to supervise the drive and relay updates to the National Health Service's state division. Blood donation events will occur at colleges, healthcare facilities, government offices, police stations, and district headquarters during this period, authorities confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Wall Street Mixed as Investors Rotate from Tech to Healthcare and Financials

Wall Street Mixed as Investors Rotate from Tech to Healthcare and Financials

 Global
2
Bribery Scandal: Clerk Arrested, Judge Wanted in Mumbai Land Dispute

Bribery Scandal: Clerk Arrested, Judge Wanted in Mumbai Land Dispute

 India
3
FTSE 100 Reaches New Heights Amid U.S. Shutdown Hopes

FTSE 100 Reaches New Heights Amid U.S. Shutdown Hopes

 Global
4
European Markets Surge on U.S. Shutdown Hopes and Strong Earnings

European Markets Surge on U.S. Shutdown Hopes and Strong Earnings

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025