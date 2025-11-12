Hemant Soren Leads Jharkhand’s Mega Blood Donation Drive

On Wednesday, Chief Minister Hemant Soren set an example by donating blood as Jharkhand initiated an extensive blood donation campaign ahead of its state foundation day on November 15.

Soren urged Jharkhand's citizens to join the 17-day donation drive. 'The Health Department launched a statewide blood donation initiative today, remaining active until November 28. Alongside my colleagues, I contributed at the Project Building blood donation camp. I encourage every resident to support this significant effort,' Soren emphasized.

As Jharkhand nears its 25th foundation day celebration, a nine-member committee has been appointed to supervise the drive and relay updates to the National Health Service's state division. Blood donation events will occur at colleges, healthcare facilities, government offices, police stations, and district headquarters during this period, authorities confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)