New Funding Boost Expands Youth and Maternal Mental Health Support Nationwide

Young people, new mothers, and families across New Zealand will soon have faster, easier access to mental health services thanks to a significant funding boost for several frontline community organisations. Mental Health Minister Matt Doocey announced the initiative, saying the investment is designed to expand early intervention, reduce wait times, and ensure help is available “when and where it’s needed.”

“Five grassroots community organisations have received funding to ensure young people and families can access the support they need,” Doocey said. “These initiatives will strengthen support for young people and expand maternal mental health services.”

The funding targets organisations already embedded within communities, enabling them to scale up existing services and launch new, specialised support programmes.

Five Community Organisations to Receive Major Funding Boost

The new investment supports a broad range of initiatives, all focused on early intervention, crisis support, digital safety, and maternal wellbeing.

1. Barnardos – Expanding the 0800 What’s Up Child Helpline

Barnardos will increase the capacity of its 0800 What’s Up helpline—one of New Zealand’s longest-running free child counselling and support services.

More children will reach trained counsellors faster.

Wait times for urgent emotional support will be reduced.

The service will be strengthened to meet increasing national demand.

With child mental distress rising in the wake of social pressures, household stress, and online exposure, the helpline plays an essential role in giving children someone to talk to—anonymously and confidentially.

2. Netsafe – A New Digital Harm and Mental Health Response Network

Netsafe will build the country’s first integrated response system for mental distress linked to online harm.

Creation of a national digital harm and wellbeing network.

Expansion of Netsafe’s helpline capacity.

Training for up to 1,000 workers to help young people experiencing cyberbullying, harassment, exploitation, or online-induced anxiety.

This initiative comes at a time when digital safety and youth mental wellbeing are increasingly intertwined.

3. Graeme Dingle Foundation – Expanding Project K

Project K, a programme combining outdoor adventure, mentoring, and mental wellness support, will be extended to help 36 additional young people in:

Waikato

Western Bay of Plenty

Christchurch

Project K is known for improving confidence, resilience, and life skills among youth who need structured support to navigate personal and academic challenges.

4. Ki Tua o Matariki – Supporting Young and Expectant Mothers

Young mums aged 15–25 in Auckland will gain access to 24 new peer support groups focused on maternal mental health, connection, and resilience.

At least 100 young mothers will receive structured support.

Sessions encourage shared experiences, emotional support, and improved social connections.

The programme aims to prevent isolation—a key risk factor in postnatal mental distress.

5. Whānau Āwhina Plunket – New Online Maternal Mental Health Service

Plunket will launch a digital maternal mental health service in Waikato offering:

Personalised support plans

Online counselling and guidance

Early intervention for up to 375 parents with children aged 0–5

This service will allow more families to access help without needing to travel or join long in-person queues.

A Focus on the First 1,000 Days

Minister Doocey emphasised the importance of early intervention for both children and mothers.

“We know the first 1,000 days of a child’s life lay the foundations for their future. By expanding maternal mental health services, we’re giving families the best possible start.”

For many families, early access to mental health care helps prevent more serious issues later in life, improving long-term outcomes in learning, behaviour, health, and emotional resilience.

Reducing Wait Times: The Government’s Wider Mental Health Strategy

Doocey reiterated his commitment to cutting excessive wait times for mental health and addiction support—an issue highlighted by services nationwide.

The new funding complements existing government investments, including:

Gumboot Friday , which provides free youth counselling

Youthline’s early intervention programme

The Mitey school-based mental wellbeing curriculum

New Zealand’s first nationwide mental health prevalence survey

Expanded specialist maternal mental health services

Together, these programmes form a multi-layered approach to mental wellbeing, spanning prevention, early intervention, and clinical care.

“No One Should Be Left Waiting”

The Minister said the goal is to ensure every young person and every parent can get support the moment they ask for it.

“When someone takes the brave step of reaching out—whether it’s you, your child, or a friend—we are committed to ensuring the right support is always there to answer that call.”

With strengthened community networks, new digital support tools, and increased frontline capacity, the Government hopes these initiatives will ease pressure on families and provide pathways to help before crises develop.