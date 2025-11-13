Left Menu

BioVaram and Teijin Unite to Advance Regenerative Medicine

Hyderabad-based BioVaram partners with Japan's Teijin Limited to expand the reach of regenerative medicine and implantable devices in India and Japan. The collaboration involves regulatory approval and commercialization efforts for both parties' medical products and technologies, marking a significant move towards global biotech expansion.

  • Country:
  • India

In a significant stride for the fields of regenerative medicine and implantable medical devices, Hyderabad-based biotechnology firm BioVaram has joined forces with Japan's Teijin Limited. Announced on Thursday, this collaboration seeks to expand the footprint of these advanced medical solutions across India and Japan.

The partnership involves pursuing regulatory approvals and commercialization of Teijin's SYNFOLIUMⓇ, a cardiovascular repair patch, within India. Simultaneously, it aims to introduce BioVaram's cutting-edge product lineup to the Japanese market. This bilateral engagement underscores both companies' commitments to innovation and expansion.

This agreement also facilitates the development and commercialization of BioVaram's technologies in Japan, which includes pioneering exosome-based diagnostics and therapeutics. The move by both parties marks a significant step forward, leveraging BioVaram's innovation capabilities and Teijin's global reach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

