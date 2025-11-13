Left Menu

Abbott Unveils Advanced 'Ensure Diabetes Care' to Empower Diabetics

Abbott has launched a new formulation of 'Ensure Diabetes Care' in India. The product features a triple care system with nutrients like myo-inositol, designed to help control blood sugar, manage weight, and improve overall health for diabetics. It reflects Abbott’s commitment to science-based nutrition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-11-2025 13:54 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 13:54 IST
Abbott Unveils Advanced 'Ensure Diabetes Care' to Empower Diabetics
  • Country:
  • India

Abbott, a leading global healthcare firm, announced the release of its advanced 'Ensure Diabetes Care' formulation in India, marking a significant step in diabetes management through science-based nutrition.

The cutting-edge formula incorporates a triple care system that includes essential nutrients, with four times more myo-inositol than before, a low glycaemic index carbohydrate blend, high protein, and fibre—all aimed at controlling blood sugar and aiding weight management.

As diabetes continues to rise globally, affecting 101 million in India alone, Abbott's initiative underscores the crucial role of nutrition in combating the disease. Industry experts emphasize that the new formula will enhance glycemic control, reduce cardiometabolic risk, and support weight management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Vegetable Oil Imports Remain Steady Amid Shifts in Market Dynamics

India's Vegetable Oil Imports Remain Steady Amid Shifts in Market Dynamics

 India
2
Supreme Court Calls for Transparent Probe into Air India Crash

Supreme Court Calls for Transparent Probe into Air India Crash

 India
3
Fire and Fury: Drone Strikes Disrupt Orsk Oil Refinery Operations

Fire and Fury: Drone Strikes Disrupt Orsk Oil Refinery Operations

 Russia
4
Oman Air Adjusts Schedules Amid Supply Chain Hurdles

Oman Air Adjusts Schedules Amid Supply Chain Hurdles

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025