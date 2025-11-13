Abbott Unveils Advanced 'Ensure Diabetes Care' to Empower Diabetics
Abbott has launched a new formulation of 'Ensure Diabetes Care' in India. The product features a triple care system with nutrients like myo-inositol, designed to help control blood sugar, manage weight, and improve overall health for diabetics. It reflects Abbott’s commitment to science-based nutrition.
- Country:
- India
Abbott, a leading global healthcare firm, announced the release of its advanced 'Ensure Diabetes Care' formulation in India, marking a significant step in diabetes management through science-based nutrition.
The cutting-edge formula incorporates a triple care system that includes essential nutrients, with four times more myo-inositol than before, a low glycaemic index carbohydrate blend, high protein, and fibre—all aimed at controlling blood sugar and aiding weight management.
As diabetes continues to rise globally, affecting 101 million in India alone, Abbott's initiative underscores the crucial role of nutrition in combating the disease. Industry experts emphasize that the new formula will enhance glycemic control, reduce cardiometabolic risk, and support weight management.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Jay Patel Honors India's Iron Man with Debut Book Launch
Supreme Court Calls for Transparent Probe into Air India Crash
India's Vegetable Oil Imports Remain Steady Amid Shifts in Market Dynamics
CineKind Awards: Celebrating Compassion in Indian Cinema
Mahindra-Manulife Join Forces to Revolutionize India's Life Insurance Market