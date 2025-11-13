Abbott Unveils Advanced 'Ensure Diabetes Care' to Empower Diabetics

Abbott, a leading global healthcare firm, announced the release of its advanced 'Ensure Diabetes Care' formulation in India, marking a significant step in diabetes management through science-based nutrition.

The cutting-edge formula incorporates a triple care system that includes essential nutrients, with four times more myo-inositol than before, a low glycaemic index carbohydrate blend, high protein, and fibre—all aimed at controlling blood sugar and aiding weight management.

As diabetes continues to rise globally, affecting 101 million in India alone, Abbott's initiative underscores the crucial role of nutrition in combating the disease. Industry experts emphasize that the new formula will enhance glycemic control, reduce cardiometabolic risk, and support weight management.

