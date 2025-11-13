Predicting Memory Loss: The New Tool in Alzheimer's Detection

Mayo Clinic researchers have unveiled a groundbreaking prediction model designed to estimate an individual's likelihood of developing memory and cognitive issues associated with Alzheimer's disease up to a decade prior to symptom onset.

The study, published in The Lancet Neurology, emphasises that women and individuals carrying the 'APOE ε4' genetic variant may face elevated lifetime risks. The assessment tool leverages factors such as age, sex, and amyloid protein levels detectable via PET scans to forecast cognitive impairment risks.

According to co-author Ronald Petersen, this pioneering risk estimation method could eventually assist in determining the onset of therapy or lifestyle adjustments to defer symptoms, paralleling cholesterol's role in predicting heart health. This research-based instrument marks significant progress towards personalised healthcare.