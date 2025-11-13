Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Boosts Wellness Tourism with Expanded Ayurvedic Training

Himachal Pradesh is expanding training in traditional healing by introducing Panchkarma technician courses in 12 hospitals, aiming to enhance wellness tourism. The AYUSH department plans to increase the intake capacity from 36 to 252 students, supporting the state's position as a medical tourism destination.

In a significant move to enhance wellness tourism, Himachal Pradesh is set to broaden its training capacity within the traditional healing domain.

The state's AYUSH department announced the introduction of a one-year Panchkarma technician course in 12 ayurvedic hospitals, slated to commence next academic session, with enrollment expanded to 252 students.

The initiative, which aims to cultivate a skilled workforce in Panchkarma, a detoxification treatment rooted in Ayurvedic practices, will solidify the state's status as a thriving wellness and medical tourism hub.

