Himachal Pradesh Boosts Wellness Tourism with Expanded Ayurvedic Training

In a significant move to enhance wellness tourism, Himachal Pradesh is set to broaden its training capacity within the traditional healing domain.

The state's AYUSH department announced the introduction of a one-year Panchkarma technician course in 12 ayurvedic hospitals, slated to commence next academic session, with enrollment expanded to 252 students.

The initiative, which aims to cultivate a skilled workforce in Panchkarma, a detoxification treatment rooted in Ayurvedic practices, will solidify the state's status as a thriving wellness and medical tourism hub.

