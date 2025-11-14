BOJ Deputy Governor Battles Leukemia Amid Duties

Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Shinichi Uchida is undergoing treatment in the hospital for leukemia, the central bank confirmed on Friday. Despite his health challenges, he will continue to fulfill his role remotely in the coming weeks.

Uchida, a seasoned figure in the central banking community, serves on the BOJ's nine-member policy board alongside Governor Kazuo Ueda and Deputy Governor Ryozo Himino. Leukemia, a cancer affecting the blood, leads to the proliferation of abnormal blood cells, with common treatment approaches including chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and stem-cell transplantation.

The upcoming BOJ policy meetings are scheduled for December 18-19 and January 22-23, where Uchida will contribute to the central bank's crucial decision-making processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)