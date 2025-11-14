Left Menu

BOJ Deputy Governor Hospitalised: Shinichi Uchida Battles Leukemia

Shinichi Uchida, Deputy Governor of the Bank of Japan, has been hospitalised for leukemia treatment but plans to work remotely. Uchida, an influential figure in monetary policy, is expected to attend the upcoming BOJ rate review meeting in December. Leukemia involves rapid abnormal blood cell growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2025 14:48 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 14:48 IST
Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Shinichi Uchida has been hospitalised for leukemia treatment, according to an announcement made by the central bank on Friday. Despite his medical condition, Uchida plans to work remotely over the next few weeks.

The 63-year-old central banker has been in the hospital since November 7 but is anticipated to participate in the BOJ's next rate review meeting scheduled for December 18 and 19. Uchida, who is a member of the BOJ's nine-member policy board alongside Governor Kazuo Ueda and Deputy Governor Ryozo Himino, is regarded as a pivotal figure in shaping monetary policy.

Having been appointed as deputy governor in March 2023, he is expected to continue influencing future policy moves. Leukemia, a form of blood cancer, is characterized by the swift proliferation of abnormal blood cells, with treatment typically involving chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and stem-cell transplants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

