Inking Safety: IPC and JSPC Join Forces in Jharkhand

The Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission (IPC), based in Ghaziabad, has formalized an agreement with the Jharkhand State Pharmacy Council (JSPC) to advance the safe and rational use of medicines while enhancing pharmacovigilance efforts in the region. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed at an event gathering representatives from both entities.

This collaboration will focus on strengthening the capacity of pharmacists to report adverse drug reactions (ADRs) and adopt effective medication safety practices, according to a statement from the Union Health Ministry. Two areas of emphasis include pharmacovigilance and materiovigilance, providing crucial support for medical professionals in Jharkhand.

Moreover, the partnership encourages the use of the National Formulary of India (NFI) as a cornerstone resource for healthcare facilities across the state, promoting safe dispensing practices among pharmacists. The IPC will offer expert guidance, while the JSPC will engage with pharmacies to ensure the successful implementation of these initiatives.