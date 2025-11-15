Left Menu

Inking Safety: IPC and JSPC Join Forces in Jharkhand

The Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission (IPC) signed an MoU with the Jharkhand State Pharmacy Council (JSPC) to enhance pharmacovigilance and promote safe medication use in Jharkhand. This partnership aims to train pharmacists in adverse drug reaction (ADR) reporting and the use of the National Formulary of India (NFI).

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2025 14:19 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 14:19 IST
Inking Safety: IPC and JSPC Join Forces in Jharkhand
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission (IPC), based in Ghaziabad, has formalized an agreement with the Jharkhand State Pharmacy Council (JSPC) to advance the safe and rational use of medicines while enhancing pharmacovigilance efforts in the region. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed at an event gathering representatives from both entities.

This collaboration will focus on strengthening the capacity of pharmacists to report adverse drug reactions (ADRs) and adopt effective medication safety practices, according to a statement from the Union Health Ministry. Two areas of emphasis include pharmacovigilance and materiovigilance, providing crucial support for medical professionals in Jharkhand.

Moreover, the partnership encourages the use of the National Formulary of India (NFI) as a cornerstone resource for healthcare facilities across the state, promoting safe dispensing practices among pharmacists. The IPC will offer expert guidance, while the JSPC will engage with pharmacies to ensure the successful implementation of these initiatives.

TRENDING

1
Tragic Police Station Explosion in Kashmir Highlights Ongoing Tensions

Tragic Police Station Explosion in Kashmir Highlights Ongoing Tensions

 Global
2
Hyderabad Police Chief Battles Cyber Fraud Impersonation

Hyderabad Police Chief Battles Cyber Fraud Impersonation

 India
3
ICC Launches Women's Emerging Nations Trophy to Boost Global Women's Cricket

ICC Launches Women's Emerging Nations Trophy to Boost Global Women's Cricket

 Thailand
4
NDA's Historic Win in Bihar: Consequences and Reactions

NDA's Historic Win in Bihar: Consequences and Reactions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025