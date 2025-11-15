Left Menu

Kerala Health Advisory: Sabarimala Pilgrims Urged to Stay Cautious

The Kerala health department has issued a health advisory for Sabarimala pilgrims, focusing on preventing amoebic meningoencephalitis. Pilgrims are advised to prevent water from entering their noses while bathing. Medical support, including trained personnel and emergency services, will be available throughout the pilgrimage routes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pathanamthitta | Updated: 15-11-2025 15:25 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 15:25 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala health department has issued a crucial advisory for Sabarimala pilgrims, emphasizing the need to prevent water from entering their noses to avoid amoebic meningoencephalitis. As the pilgrimage season begins on November 17, this directive aims to safeguard devotees from potential health risks.

Pilgrims undergoing medical treatment are urged to bring their medical records and keep up with their regular medications. The advisory also encourages mild exercise like walking, alongside recommendations to climb slowly and seek immediate medical help if they exhibit any fatigue or health issues.

With emergency services in place, including medical teams and specialized equipment, the health department guarantees comprehensive care throughout the pilgrimage. Food safety squads will conduct inspections, enforcing mandatory health cards for staff in food establishments to ensure public safety.

