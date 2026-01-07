Delhi Water Safety Measures Intensified Amidst Recent Tragedies

Delhi is taking swift action to prevent water contamination tragedies following recent fatalities in Indore. The Delhi Water Minister, Parvesh Sahib Singh, has instructed the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) to implement stringent monitoring measures to safeguard the capital's water supply.

The DJB has been directed to intensify routine inspections of water pipelines, especially where they run near sewer lines, to identify and repair any leaks or potential contamination sources promptly. The directive also includes deploying dedicated teams for constant vigilance in high-density areas.

The recent deaths in Indore underscore the urgency of these measures. The Delhi government is also prioritizing quick responses to public grievances concerning water quality, ensuring timely verification and corrective action.