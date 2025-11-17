Tragic Demise of Dedicated Doctor at Odisha Hospital
Dr. Trinath Paul, a gynecologist at Nilgiri hospital in Odisha, died of cardiac arrest while on duty. The incident happened on Sunday. He was found unresponsive in the hospital washroom and later pronounced dead at Balasore district headquarters hospital.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Balasore | Updated: 17-11-2025 09:56 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 09:56 IST
- Country:
- India
A doctor tragically passed away due to cardiac arrest while on duty at Nilgiri sub-divisional government hospital in Odisha, confirmed local authorities.
The deceased, Dr. Trinath Paul, a 54-year-old gynecologist, was attending to patients on Sunday when the incident occurred. He had gone to the washroom but did not return, prompting concern.
Dr. Paul was discovered on the floor of the washroom and was rushed to Balasore district headquarters hospital, where he was declared dead. Medical experts confirmed the cause as cardiac arrest.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Emergency Ban on Pig Movement as African Swine Fever Alarms Assam
Delhi Police Revamps Fleet to Boost Emergency Response
WHO Warns Climate Crisis Now a Global Health Emergency in New COP30 Report
UN Refugee Agency Launches Emergency Winter Appeal Amid Severe Global Funding Shortfall
Emergency Touchdown: Cessna 172 Lands on Tamil Nadu Highway