Tragic Demise of Dedicated Doctor at Odisha Hospital

A doctor tragically passed away due to cardiac arrest while on duty at Nilgiri sub-divisional government hospital in Odisha, confirmed local authorities.

The deceased, Dr. Trinath Paul, a 54-year-old gynecologist, was attending to patients on Sunday when the incident occurred. He had gone to the washroom but did not return, prompting concern.

Dr. Paul was discovered on the floor of the washroom and was rushed to Balasore district headquarters hospital, where he was declared dead. Medical experts confirmed the cause as cardiac arrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)