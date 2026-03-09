Strengthening Emergency Care: A National Priority

A consortium of public health experts, clinicians, and state representatives convened to address enhancements in pre-hospital emergency response systems and the integration of the 112 Emergency Response Support System with ambulance and hospital services. The session, part of a post-Budget webinar, underscored the pressing need for timely interventions in emergency medical situations.

Observations indicated a stark disparity between the frequency of emergency visits and the available hospital infrastructure, especially in district hospitals. Experts called for transforming existing facilities into comprehensive emergency care departments, complete with triage areas and emergency operation theatres, to manage an increasing number of urgent medical cases effectively.

Discussion also pivoted towards the implementation of digital technologies to improve emergency response times and patient management. The session aimed to align with the 2026-27 Union Budget's proposal by expanding emergency care capacities by 50% in district hospitals, thereby safeguarding the vulnerable population against unforeseen healthcare expenses.

