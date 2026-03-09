Left Menu

Strengthening Emergency Care: A National Priority

A recent webinar discussed the urgent need to bolster India's emergency and trauma care systems. Leaders highlighted integrating ERSS with ambulance services and hospitals, and enhancing district hospital infrastructure. The discussions focused on improving digital system integration and increasing emergency care capacity to mitigate health expenditures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2026 18:53 IST | Created: 09-03-2026 18:53 IST
Strengthening Emergency Care: A National Priority
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A consortium of public health experts, clinicians, and state representatives convened to address enhancements in pre-hospital emergency response systems and the integration of the 112 Emergency Response Support System with ambulance and hospital services. The session, part of a post-Budget webinar, underscored the pressing need for timely interventions in emergency medical situations.

Observations indicated a stark disparity between the frequency of emergency visits and the available hospital infrastructure, especially in district hospitals. Experts called for transforming existing facilities into comprehensive emergency care departments, complete with triage areas and emergency operation theatres, to manage an increasing number of urgent medical cases effectively.

Discussion also pivoted towards the implementation of digital technologies to improve emergency response times and patient management. The session aimed to align with the 2026-27 Union Budget's proposal by expanding emergency care capacities by 50% in district hospitals, thereby safeguarding the vulnerable population against unforeseen healthcare expenses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Iran's Hidden Uranium Stash: A Ticking Nuclear Dilemma Unfolds

Iran's Hidden Uranium Stash: A Ticking Nuclear Dilemma Unfolds

 Global
2
White House Grapples with Oil Price Surge Amid Iran Conflict

White House Grapples with Oil Price Surge Amid Iran Conflict

 Global
3
Airline Turbulence: Soaring Oil Prices Ground Flights Amidst Conflict

Airline Turbulence: Soaring Oil Prices Ground Flights Amidst Conflict

 Global
4
Wall Street Wobbles as Crude Prices Soar Amid Middle Eastern Conflict

Wall Street Wobbles as Crude Prices Soar Amid Middle Eastern Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Responsible AI in Africa: Ethical risks and governance gaps

How AI-powered digital twins could change the future of medicine

Circular bioeconomy and sustainable farming could transform global agriculture

Generative AI adoption may cut corporate energy use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026